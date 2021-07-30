Success, heartbreak for Georgia track athletes in Tokyo | Results

Jasmine Moore, Keturah Orji and Elija Godwin, all UGA Bulldogs, competed in Tokyo on Friday.

TOKYO, Japan — UPDATE: Keturah Orji registered one of the 12 best jumps of qualifying heats at 14.26m to advance to the final in the women's triple jump. Fellow UGA Bulldog Jasmine Moore registered a distance of 13.76m, 12th in her qualifying heat.

In a devastating turn, UGA's Elija Godwin and the USA mixed 4x400m relay team was disqualified after posting one of the best times of qualifying over a reported exchange of the baton outside the allowed zone.

Original story below

The Peach State's vaunted swimmers may have wrapped up their time in Tokyo, but Georgia will continue to be well-represented early Friday.

Already on Thursday night, Javianne Oliver advanced out of the qualifying heats in the women's 100m, finishing second in her group, and Kenny Selmon finished second as well in his heat group in the men's 400m hurdles.

Early Friday, Georgia's track competitors will look to continue that successful start. You'll be able to see:

Like many other 20-year-olds, Moore started college amid a global pandemic. But unlike many, by the end her sophomore year, she earned a spot on the Olympic team.

Moore said she was excited she could represent Team USA, and making it to the finals would be the icing on top of her Olympic debut.

Oliver's hometown is Monroe, Georgia. According to Team USA's website, she graduated from Monroe Area High School before attending the University of Kentucky.

Godwin's story is one of survival. During a track practice in 2019, he fell on to a javelin. The spear pierced through his body, through his ribcage, through his lung -- just inches away from his heart.