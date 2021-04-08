Former UGA athlete eyes for high jump gold medal | How to watch

Levern Spencer is a former University of Georgia athlete representing Saint Lucia in the Tokyo Olympics.

ATLANTA — A former University of Georgia athlete is competing in the women's high jump qualifying round Wednesday night at the Tokyo Olympics.

Levern Spencer was born in Saint Lucia in the Caribbean. She's representing her home country in the Tokyo Games.

The 37-year-old is an accomplished athlete. She is a two-time Pan America Games gold medalist, one-time Pan America Games bronze medalist, Olympic games finalist and two-time World Championships finalist.

She has been ranked as the fifth-best woman high jumper in the world for 13 weeks, according to World Athletics.

Spencer is set to compete at 8:10 p.m. ET on Aug. 4.

