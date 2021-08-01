Georgia women compete in 200m qualifiers at Olympics

The qualifiers are Aug. 1.

TOKYO, Japan — The women's 200m heats start at 9:30 ET on Sunday, August 1, on USA Network and two women with Georgia connections are hoping to qualify.

Shaunae Miller-Uibo

Short-distance runner and Rio Olympics gold medalist Shaunae Miller-Uibo is a University of Georgia graduate. Representing the Bahamas, Miller-Uibo is competing in the women's 200-meter and 400-meter events at the 2020 Tokyo Games.

In 2016, the sprinter diving across the finish line in the 400m event was a dramatic and memorable moment for many track and field enthusiasts who watched her capture that gold medal.

Now in Tokyo, Miller-Uibo is not only looking to defend her 400m crown, but also trying to perform her best in the 200m event. This means four races within two days.

RESULT:

Women's 200m qualifier | Aug. 1 | Miller-Uibo qualified and will race in the semifinals.

Gabby Thomas

While Gabrielle Thomas calls Northampton, Mass. her hometown, she was born in Atlanta, according to Team USA's website.

Tokyo 2020 is her first Olympic experience. She will compete in the 100-meter, the 4x100 meter relay, and the 200-meter.

NBC writes, "Thomas could rewrite the record books in Tokyo. At the U.S. Olympic Track & Field Trials in June, Thomas won the 200m with a personal-best time of 21.61 seconds—the third-fastest 200m time ever, behind only Florence Griffith-Joyner's times at the 1988 Summer Olympics.