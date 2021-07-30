USWNT in the Olympics do-or-die stage | How to watch match vs. Netherlands

The game begins at 7 a.m.

TOKYO, Japan — The U.S. Women's National Soccer Team is now at the do-or-die stage of the Olympics, following a nervy group-round stage.

The USWNT will take on the Netherlands in the quarterfinals - the same stage where Sweden shockingly knocked them out of the Olympics in Brazil in 2016 - in a match starting at 7 a.m. early Friday morning.

If you want to catch the action, here's how you can watch the USWNT try to reach the semifinals.

It was not an emphatic entry into the knockout rounds for the USA women, who were shellshocked in their opening game by Sweden, 3-0, and advanced out of their group by way of a 0-0 draw with Australia.

But the good news is none of that carries into the knockout rounds - it's simply a matter of win or go home, and typically in these kinds of tournaments the USWNT is good at winning.

Metro Atlanta native Kelley O'Hara is starting, as she usually does, in defense for the USWNT, while the metro area's other native daughter on the team, Emily Sonnett, will be in reserve.

The Netherlands, meanwhile, present an imposing opponent - they scored 21 goals in just three games in the group round, winning two of their matches and earning a draw in one.