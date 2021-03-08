Pole vaulters from UGA, Atlanta Track Club set to compete for medal | How to watch

Katie Nageotte and Morgann Leleux are in the women's pole vault final in Tokyo early Thursday morning.

TOKYO, Japan — Two athletes with strong Georgia connections will be competing for a medal early Thursday morning at the Tokyo Olympics in the women's pole vault final.

The final will include Morgann Leleux, among the many UGA Bulldogs at the Tokyo Games, and Katie Nageotte, who trains at the Atlanta Track Club.

The pole vault final is set to begin at 6 a.m. ET. You can watch that event as it happens live here.

Nageotte, ranked fourth in the world, will be considered an especially strong contender for a medal, with a personal best set this season of 4.95 meters that ranks better than the season best of any other athlete competing in the final, including the world No. 1-ranked Anzhelika Sidorova of Russia (whose team is competing under the title "Russian Olympic Committee" at these Olympics due to sporting sanctions against the country).

Among those competing in the final, only Sidorova, the 2019 world champion in the pole vault, has ever equaled 4.95 meters as a personal best.

Nageotte, originally from Ohio, won silver at the 2018 Athletics World Cup in London in the pole vault.

Leleux, meanwhile, was an All-American while with UGA and won silver behind Nageotte at the U.S. track team trials in Oregon in June. The 28-year-old cleared 4.70 meters to seal her place on the Olympic team.