Sepp Straka, representing Austria, is three strokes off the lead heading into the third round.

TOKYO, Japan — A former UGA Bulldog is in the mix for an Olympic men's golf medal, halfway through the tournament.

Sepp Straka, who was with the Bulldogs from 2011-16 (he skipped a season at one point, and so he had extended eligibility) is representing Austria in Tokyo.

Through two rounds, he's three shots off the lead at 8-under. He'd led after the first round following a sensational round of 63 on Thursday.

A 71 on Friday sends him into the third round chasing American Xander Schauffele (11-under) and Mexico's Carlos Ortiz (10-under). Straka is even with three other golfers on 8-under.

Straka isn't the only former Georgia collegiate golfer in the tournament - Team USA's Patrick Reed, the 2018 Masters champion and an Augusta University alum, is in the top-25 after two rounds at 3-under (rounds of 68 and 71), and his fellow former Jaguar, Henrik Norlander of Sweden, is 1-under.