TOKYO, Japan — A former UGA Bulldog is in the mix for an Olympic men's golf medal, halfway through the tournament.
Sepp Straka, who was with the Bulldogs from 2011-16 (he skipped a season at one point, and so he had extended eligibility) is representing Austria in Tokyo.
Through two rounds, he's three shots off the lead at 8-under. He'd led after the first round following a sensational round of 63 on Thursday.
A 71 on Friday sends him into the third round chasing American Xander Schauffele (11-under) and Mexico's Carlos Ortiz (10-under). Straka is even with three other golfers on 8-under.
Straka isn't the only former Georgia collegiate golfer in the tournament - Team USA's Patrick Reed, the 2018 Masters champion and an Augusta University alum, is in the top-25 after two rounds at 3-under (rounds of 68 and 71), and his fellow former Jaguar, Henrik Norlander of Sweden, is 1-under.
A number of golfers will still have to finish their second rounds on Friday, after play was interrupted, before the third round begins. Play is set to begin tonight (it will be Saturday morning in Japan) at 6:30 p.m.