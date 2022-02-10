Here's a list of every medal Shaun White has won during his storied career

He will look to add to his medal collection Thursday night in the halfpipe finals at the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

BEIJING, China — Shaun White's storied career is likely coming to an end tonight at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. He announced that this would be his last. And he hopes to add a gold medal to his already large collection of medals.

He has already won three Olympic gold medals, only missing out on one opportunity during the 2014 Sochi Games when he placed fourth.

White has not only had a decorated Olympic career - it all started when he entered the scene and quickly made a name for himself in the early 2000s at the Winter X Games.

And it hasn't been just snowboarding. White earned five medals (2 golds, 2 silvers, 1 bronze) in skateboarding in the Summer X Games. According to Team USA, he became the first athlete to ever compete and medal in both the Summer and Winter X Games.

So will he add a 18th gold medal on Thursday when he competes in the halfpipe final?

According to the Team USA website, here's a list of every medal White has won over the years.

Olympic Experience

Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018, gold (halfpipe)

Olympic Winter Games Vancouver 2010, gold (halfpipe)

Olympic Winter Games Turin 2006, gold (halfpipe)

Other Career Highlights

2022 FIS World Cup Standings, bronze (halfpipe)

2018 FIS World Cup Standings, gold (halfpipe)

2017 FIS World Cup Standings, bronze (halfpipe)

2013 X Games Aspen, gold (superpipe)

2012 X Games Aspen, gold (superpipe)

2011 X Games Aspen, gold (superpipe)

2010 X Games Aspen, gold (superpipe)

2009 X Games Aspen, gold (slopestyle, superpipe)

2009 X Games Aspen, gold (superpipe), bronze (slopestyle)

2008 X Games Aspen, gold (superpipe), bronze (slopestyle)

2007 X Games Aspen, silver (superpipe), bronze (slopestyle)

2006 X Games Aspen, gold (slopestyle, superpipe)

2005 X Games Aspen, gold (slopestyle)

2004 X Games Aspen, gold (slopestyle)

2003 X Games Aspen, gold (slopestyle, superpipe)

2002 X Games Aspen, silver (slopestyle, superpipe)

Skateboarding