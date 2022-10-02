What is Shaun White's signature move? Here's a breakdown of the Double McTwist 1260

The already three-time gold medalist hit the half-pipe to compete for a spot on the 2022 Winter Olympic podium.

ATLANTA — Olympic living legend Shaun White's storied career competing for the podium is likely coming to an end in Beijing following a history of gold medals and historic halfpipe performances. During his most recent outing on the snow, the California native showed off his signature move, and it may help earn the snowboarder another medal for the mantel.

With three Olympic gold medals already to his name, White qualified for the 2022 Winter Olympics halfpipe final with the fourth-highest score. With the finals going down Thursday night, the proverbial gloves are coming off.

White has three runs to make it to the podium one final time in his Olympic career. For his first run, White earned an impressive 72 points--ranking the snowboarder among the top four as the competition prepares for round two.

During the run, White performed the Double McTwist 1260--a staple move in the snowboarder's winter sports repertoire. White first landed the move back at the Vancouver 2010 Olympic Winter Games.

Three-and-a-half twists and two flips all in one, the stylish move has proven a judge pleasure in White's career. The Olympian had already scored his way to a gold medal in those 2010 winter Games. During his victory lap, the revolutionary snowboarder landed the swift trick with a flourish solidifying his spot on the podium then.

"I wanted a victory lap that would be remembered," White told the Associated Press in 2010. "I achieved that."