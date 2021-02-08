See how Simone Biles finished in the balance beam finals at the Tokyo Olympics

Simone Biles returned for the balance beam finals early Tuesday morning.

TOKYO, Japan — She's back!

Simone Biles won a bronze medal early Tuesday morning upon returning to compete in the balance beam finals at the Tokyo Olympics. It's the same medal she won in the beam event at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

She finished with a score of 14.000 behind two competitors from China -- Chenchen Guan (14.633) and Xijing Tang (14.233).

Fellow Team USA gymnast Sunisa Lee also competed in the beam after winning gold in the women’s individual all-around last week. She finished in fifth place with a score of 13.866.

The news regarding Biles’ return to the competition broke early Monday. It comes after she stepped aside from several events to focus on her mental health.

“We are so excited to confirm that you will see two U.S. athletes in the balance beam final tomorrow - Suni Lee AND Simone Biles!!” USA Gymnastics tweeted. “Can’t wait to watch you both!”

