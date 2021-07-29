Atlanta psychiatrist: Simone Biles important in destigmatizing vulnerability for Black women

She said that Biles is proving the notion that "we should just push though" isn't true.

ATLANTA — The 2020 Tokyo Olympic games are now spotlighting athletes' mental health. This comes after Simone Biles decided to take a step back and withdraw from events where she was expected to dominate, before hitting the mat again.

An Atlanta psychiatrist explains why that decision was a major move on the international stage.

Dr. Lateefah K. Watford said while Biles is normalizing mental health on an international scale, she is challenging a stigma that all black women need to be strong at all times.

"It's a very heavy burden, some perception at times that black women have this kind of innate super strength," she said.

Watford said that perception leads to women feeling like they have to push through "when we hurt, or when we need help, or when we're stressed or overwhelmed."

She said in reality, "we are human just like everyone else."

Watford said being strong by taking care of yourself is a positive thing and it's necessary. A popular phrase that has arisen on social media is that taking "rest is resistance."

Naomi Osaka started putting mental health in the forefront when it comes to athletics when she decided to drop out from the French Open and Wimbledon earlier this year. Now, Simone Biles said she also built the courage to withdraw.

Biles' decision has sparked conversations on social media leading many athletes and former Olympians weighing in.

“There are psychological fears associated with the level of difficulty, that’s normal,” said Dominique Moceanu, former 1996 Olympics gold medalist. “When I see the boundaries being pushed, there are times where you can have psychological fears associated, gymnastics is a scary sport at the high levels, the things we ask our bodies to do take tremendous mental and physical strength."

Simone spoke to the media following her decision to withdraw from the team competition Tuesday. She said she didn’t want to risk a medal to her team or an injury to her body by continuing to compete.