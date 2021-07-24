Here's how you can watch Simone Biles in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Here's when and where you can watch five-time Olympic medalist Simone Biles compete in Tokyo.

TOKYO, Japan — She's one of the most-anticipated athletes to watch this Olympic season. Simone Biles is set to take the world stage again in her second international games in Toyko on Sunday morning.

Biles has proven to be a gymnastics powerhouse, winning four individual gold medals, one individual bronze and one team gold as part of the iconic 'Final Five' during her 2016 Olympic debut in Rio, Brazil.

As one of the biggest names in the 2020 games, Biles will lead the U.S. women's gymnastics team as they shoot their shot at qualifications early Sunday morning.

She could potentially end up competing in over six events.

Gymnastics events will happen in the evening hours in Tokyo, which means all events are being livestreamed in the early morning hours in the U.S. They will also be replayed on TV during NBC's primetime coverage.

Here is when you will be able to see Biles and the U.S. women's gymnastics team compete if they qualify for all of the following events.

Women's Gymnastics qualifications

Sunday, 2:10 a.m. ET

This determines which countries advance to the team final and which athletes make it to the individual all-around (24 total) and individual apparatus finals (8 each). Due to International Gymnastics Federation rules, each country can send no more than two gymnasts to each of the individual finals.

That means if three Americans finish in the top 24 qualifiers for the all-around, only the top two advance.

Women's Gymnastics team competition

Tuesday, 6:45 a.m. ET

The U.S goes for its third-consecutive Olympic team gold medal.

Women's Gymnastics Individual All-Around

Thursday, 6:50 a.m. ET

Biles attempts a rare feat -- back-to-back Olympic all-around gold.

The individual apparatus finals will be spread out over three days during the second week of competition. They will happen in conjunction with the six men's apparatus finals.

Women's Gymnastics Vault Final

Sunday, Aug. 1, 4:55 a.m. ET

Watch for Biles to perform her new vault, the Yurchenko Double Pike. She's expected to win and teammate MyKayla Skinner is a strong medal contender.

Women's Gymnastics Uneven Bars Final

Sunday, Aug. 1, 6:27 a.m. ET

If Biles has a weakness to her game, this is it. She finished 14th in qualification for this event in Rio and there is no guarantee she will make it this year, either. But teammate Suni Lee is a gold medal favorite.

Women's Gymnastics Floor Final

Monday, Aug. 2, 5:00 a.m. ET

Biles is so good on floor, she has two moves named after her. She's the favorite to win.

Women's Gymnastics Balance Beam Final

Tuesday, Aug. 3, 4:48 a.m. ET