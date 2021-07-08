Team USA's Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe's love story

The two met at the Rio Olympics and the rest is history.

TOKYO, Japan — Five years after meeting at the Rio Games, basketball star Sue Bird and soccer legend Megan Rapinoe are in love. And they have a lot in common through a decorated professional and Olympic career.

Sue Bird and Team USA basketball are playing Japan Saturday night (Sunday morning in Tokyo) for the gold medal. Rapinoe, who is likely back on U.S. territory, brought home a bronze medal with the U.S. women's national soccer team.

Rapinoe recently spoke to InStyle and said the two would likely not get to see one another at the Olympics due to COVID-19 restrictions.

"I don't think we're going to be able to see each other," Rapinoe told the publication. "I think each team will be quite strictly bubbled. It's not going to be as enjoyable of an experience for us, but we need to keep everyone safe, including Japanese citizens and all of the organizers and volunteers."

That's much different from 2016 when they met in Rio. She told ESPNW that after the two met, she attended a few of Bird's basketball games and that they hung out quite a bit.

Bird told ESPNW that Rapinoe "slid into my DMs."

Rapinoe has been openly gay since 2012. Bird, on the other hand, didn't come out until 2017, a year after the two had been dating.

Fast forward to October of last year, they posted a picture on Instagram of Rapinoe on one knee proposing to Bird. They appear to be in a pool with the ocean in the background.

While there's no caption, the Seattle Storm tweeted this: "Congrats to THE power couple on their engagement!!!"

We don't know when or where the two will be getting married. We also don't know what's next with the their professional careers.