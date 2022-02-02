PHOTOS | Members of Team USA arriving for 2022 Winter Olympics

Opening ceremony is just a few days away and athletes are already posing next to the iconic Olympic rings.

BEIJING, China — The opening ceremony for the 2022 Winter Olympics is just days away and athletes have already started arriving in Beijing, China for the games.

The participating countries will kickstart the games bearing their flags on Friday, including one Georgia Olympian. Though the glamorous opening ceremony is slated for the end of the week, competitions have already started.

Last week U.S. athletes began their trip across the world with Delta Air Lines giving a special send-off for Team USA.

Team USA reported for duty Sunday with a TikTok featuring all of the winter sports. Fans were encouraged to keep an eye out for their iconic red, white and blue during the games.

Other athletes celebrated their arrival in style. Check out how some members of Team USA arrived in China.

Shaun White first made his appearance at the winter games as a teenager in 2006. Sixteen years and five winter games later, the triple Olympic champion is back in Beijing where he arrived Wednesday.

Jason Brown

The Illinois native and 2014 Winter Olympics bronze medalist arrived in Beijing last week. This is his second Olympics back after not qualifying for the winter games in 2018.

Ashley Cain-Gribble

Ashley Cain-Gribble arrived to Beijing with her skating partner Timothy LeDuc.

The ice-skating duo is making their first appearance at the Olympic Games, and are hoping to bring home the gold for Team USA.

Sean Hollander

Sean Hollander felt like he was on top of the world when he arrived in Beijing last weekend.

The athlete will be one of the first to compete as Luge is one of the first events to kick off the games. He'll also be celebrating his 22nd birthday as an Olympian on Feb. 11. He's making his first appearance at the Olympic Games, hopefully, he can go home with a medal.

Megan Keller

Megan Keller is already hitting the ice just a few days after arriving in Beijing.

Keller posed with her Team USA jersey at practice just a day after she and members of the women's ice hockey team posed with iconic Olympic rings.

Keller represented the U.S. in the 2018 winter games in PyeongChang when Team USA won the gold.

Hilary Knight

Hilary Knight joins Keller in Beijing as the two hockey stars plan to make Team USA proud.