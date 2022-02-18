Georgia Olympian's emotional moment when she learned how she was being honored

Elana Meyers Taylor's husband Nic told her good news in an emotional exchange.

BEIJING, China — One of the highest honors for a member of Team USA is for their teammates to chose them to carry the flag. For Elana Meyers Taylor, that has now happened twice these Winter Olympics. She was elected by her teammates to carry the American flag in the Winter Olympic Opening Ceremony, but could not participate after testing positive for COVID.

Now, she has been chosen for a second time and will be able to bear the flag for the Closing Ceremony.

In a touching moment, her husband Nic — also an Olympic bobsledder — told her the news. Team USA shared a video of the emotional exchange on social media.



"Our entire Olympic team says 'Congratulations.' You're going to be our flag bearer for closing ceremonies," he told her as he leaned in for an embrace. "I know we've been though a lot."

She and Nic have a son, Nico. The toddler was born with Down syndrome and is deaf in both of his ears. Taylor penned a message on social media when she learned she would qualify for these Olympic games, saying her qualification serves as proof "it’s possible to do extended breastfeeding and physically perform better than most in the works. It’s possible to travel the world with your family, including a baby, and win races."

Taylor defied stereotypes of athletes who have children and return to their sport when she earned a silver medal in the women's monobob event in the sport's Olympic debut in Beijing.

Now, Taylor's teammates are recognizing her feat, selecting her once again to carry the country's flag on their behalf.

"Oh my gosh that is crazy. That is unbelievable," Taylor responded when she heard she'd be closing ceremony flagbearer.