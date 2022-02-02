Most memorable Winter Olympics uniforms over the years, some are not as cool as others

In honor of this year's Winter Games, we're taking a look back at some of the coolest and not-so-coolest uniforms in the Winter Olympics over the years.

BEIJING, China — Team USA is just days away from gearing up for the start of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

In honor of this year's Winter Games, we're taking a look back at some of the coolest and not-so-coolest uniforms in the Winter Olympics over the years.

Coolest

Beijing 2022

Let's start with Team USA's opening and closing ceremony uniforms this year. Our Olympians will sport two designs by Ralph Lauren.

Their opening ceremony uniform (left) is an anorak jacket equipped with Skycrape Intelligent Insulation, a fabric that responds to changes in temperature without the use of battery-powered or wired technology. According to Ralph Lauren's website, the jacket's insulation can expand or contract based on temperature to offer more insulation and warmth. Team USA's opening ceremony outfit is complete with a Ralph Lauren signature embroidered Big Pony, the official patch of the U.S. Olympic team, and an American flag patch.

As for the team's closing ceremony uniform (right) this year, the down jacket is made with a fleece hood, plenty of insulation, and a navy and red buffalo check design. Similar to the opening ceremony uniform, the closing ceremony jacket is finished with a Ralph Lauren signature embroidered Big Pony, the official patch of the U.S. Olympic team, and an American flag patch. Both of Team USA's opening and closing ceremony uniforms this year are made in the U.S. using recycled polyester. With the addition of the newest and coolest winter technology to this year's design, it's no wonder why these uniforms are "cool."

PyeongChang 2018

Team USA wore these red, white and blue parka designs during the Winter Olympics Games in PyeongChang, South Korea on Feb. 9, 2018. Another Ralph Lauren design, these uniforms had heat technology that allowed athletes to control their jacket temperatures during the opening ceremony.

Vancouver 2010

Team USA is seen during the opening ceremony for the 2010 Olympics in Vancouver, British Columbia, Friday, Feb. 12, 2010. They were dressed in navy coats, white pants and winter hats.

St. Moritz 1948

There were several classic looks that came out of the St. Moritz Winter Olympic Games in Switzerland – the first post-war games after WWII. Members of the U.S. Olympic speed skating team were pictured in their uniforms on Jan. 21, 1948 during a practice session.

Several members of the U.S. Olympics Figure teams were also pictured gliding over ice and preparing for the Winter Olympics on Jan. 22, 1948.

Not so cool

Although they weren't the "coolest" uniforms, these Team USA uniforms just had a lot going on with their designs.

Sochi 2014

Team USA pictured in their sweaters on Feb. 7, 2014, in Sochi, Russia during the opening ceremony.

Turin 2006

During the 2006 Winter Olympic Games in Turin, Italy, Team USA's opening ceremony uniforms consisted of white and black zip-up jackets with their choice of red, white or black hat.

Sarajevo 1984

Team USA pictured in Sarajevo, Feb. 8, 1984, waving to an audience as they marched in their tan jackets and white cowboy hats. "SAD" is the Yugoslav designation for USA.

Lake Placid 1980