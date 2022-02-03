Team USA's Nathan Chen shows off moves beyond the rink

Gripping the lace, Chen seems like he's ready for the Super Bowl.

BEIJING, China — Nathan Chen is proving to be multifaceted as he waits for his time to compete in Beijing.

Days before the Super Bowl, and before Chen would try to skate for the gold, he was seen enjoying some downtime at the Winter Olympics.

"Nathan Chen is a baller...and also a figure skater," Team USA tweeted on Thursday night.

The team posted a photo showing Chen gripping a football while wearing an N95 mask. Footage shows Chen lining his fingers with the lace and sending the football soaring.

Chen is an Olympic favorite this year. All eyes are on the six-time U.S. Figure Skating Championship gold medalist. He is also a three-time World Figure Skating Championship gold medalist and a 2018 Olympic team bronze winner. Chen has a clear path to the podium this year.

Though Chen is making the most out of his downtime, he's determined to medal. However, he'll have some competition.

Russia is expected to reach the podium in this year's Winter Olympic games. Until the judges render their scores, it's still anyone's game.