Beijing Preview, Feb. 17; Women's figure skating final, Eileen Gu goes for three

BEIJING, China —

The women's figure skating event ends Thursday — the competition portion, at least. It remains to be seen how much longer it will be adjudicated.

Kamila Valieva is in first place after the short program. That part isn't a surprise — but the 15-year-old Russian's path to this point has been anything but smooth. And there's no indication that will change anytime soon.

Valieva's positive drug test from an event in December put her participation in doubt, but the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled that she could compete while officials conduct a full investigation. The free skate could be a big draw in the U.S., even though no American is higher than eighth after the short program.

The competition will air on USA live in the morning and will re-air in primetime.

If Valieva finishes in the top three, the International Olympic Committee has said there will be no medals ceremony. The Russians have a chance to sweep the top three spots, with Anna Shcherbakova second and Alexandra Trusova fourth after the short program.

Valieva's free skate is to Maurice Ravel's “Bolero” — a popular skating tune that ice dancers Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean famously performed to at the Sarajevo Games in 1984.

Eileen Gu goes for another medal

The freestyle skiing halfpipe is the final event for Eileen Gu, the U.S. native who won gold in big air and silver in slopestyle while competing for China. She was the top scorer in qualifying. Americans Brita Sigourney, Hanna Faulhaber and Carly Margulies also qualified for Team USA.

Gu is bidding to become the first action-sports athlete to capture three medals at the same Winter Games.

There will be live coverage in primetime.

World record holder skates for US in women's 1,000 meters

Brittany Bowe already made a big contribution to the U.S. medal haul when she gave up her spot in the 500 meters so teammate Erin Jackson could compete. Jackson then won the event.

Bowe, a fine skater in her own right, finished 10th in the 1,500 and 16th in the 500. She is the world record holder in the 1,000, which she'll compete in on Thursday. USA Network plans to show that live early in the morning, with an encore presentation in prime time.

Dutch legend Ireen Wust, who is now up to 13 career Olympic medals after adding a gold and a bronze this year, is expected to compete for the final time at the Olympics. She's planning to retire.

US vs. Great Britain men's curling semifinal

John Shuster and Team USA continues its defense of its 2018 gold medal in curling. This semifinal will be played at 7:05 a.m. EST Thursday and will be shown live on tape delay later on CNBC.

