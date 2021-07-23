Tokyo Olympics livestreams for July 23; Opening Ceremony

Friday marks the official start of the Games with the Opening Ceremony.

TOKYO, Japan — Although competition at the Tokyo Olympics already began a couple of days ago, Friday marks the official start of the Games with the Opening Ceremony. And although the event happens starting at 8 p.m. in Tokyo, you’ll be able to watch it live starting across the U.S. early Friday morning.

You’ll find the livestream link for that below as well as several opening round and even medal events. These are everything being livestreamed between 12 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. ET., which spans both Friday and Saturday in Japan.

You may need to authenticate that you have a cable or satellite provider to view these livestreams.

These times and events are subject to change.

The Tokyo Olympics is bringing together athletes from across the world one year after the Games were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 11Alive is committed showcasing the competitions and emotion of the Games. We will also continue to focus on athletes with Georgia ties to display their talents and their journey.