Tokyo Olympics Rewind | UGA's Miller-Uibo, who dove across finish line for gold in 2016, set to defend title against Felix

Miller-Uibo, of the Bahamas, captured the 400m gold in one of the most iconic moments of the 2016 Rio Games.

TOKYO, Japan — Heading into Friday, in Georgia we'll be shifting our focus to the final few events of the Olympics.

While no Georgia athletes competed overnight, athletes like Shaunae Miller-Uibo and Javianne Oliver prepared to compete. Miller-Uibo will be defending her 2016 Olympic gold medal in the women’s 400m finals Friday at 8:35 a.m..

During the Rio Games, she won thanks to one of the most iconic moments of those Olympics.

Running neck-and-neck with American superstar Allyson Felix toward the finish line, Miller-Uibo dove across to capture the gold by a hair.

Oliver, meanwhile, from Monroe, Ga., will race with Team USA for the women’s 4x100m relay finals on Friday at 9:30 a.m.

Gold again in beach volleyball

Americans April Ross and Alix Klineman won the women’s beach volleyball gold medal Thursday night (Friday morning on Tokyo).

The U.S. pair beat Mariafe Artacho del Solar and Taliqua Clancy of Australia 21-15, 21-16 for the championship on Friday. It’s Ross’ third medal in as many Olympics, to go with the silver she won in London and a bronze from Brazil. Klineman is a first-time Olympian.

Lloyd, Rapinoe score twice in US bronze medal win

Megan Rapinoe and Carli Lloyd each scored a pair of goals and the United States won the bronze medal in women’s soccer at the Tokyo Olympics with a 4-3 victory over Australia.

It was arguably the best the Americans had looked during the course of a rocky tournament that opened with an uncharacteristic 3-0 loss to Sweden. Rapinoe set the tone early with a goal scored directly from a corner kick.

US wins pole vault gold, but struggle on track again

Katie Nageotte won an unexpected gold for the United States in the pole vault at the Olympics ahead of world champion Anzhelika Sidorova of Russia. Nageotte failed on her first two attempts of the competition at 4.50 meters but improved from there to clinch her first major medal.

"This is the dream. Most people don't get to experience this, and I'm just so grateful."



Katie Nageotte took GOLD in the women's pole vault, and took a moment to reflect. #TokyoOlympics x @TeamUSA x @ktnago13



📺 : NBC

💻 : https://t.co/Ypv6rXEMqq

— #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) August 6, 2021

Steven Gardiner of the Bahamas won the men’s Olympic 400-meters gold medal. Americans Michael Cherry and Michael Norman finished fourth and fifth, respectively.

— #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) August 5, 2021

More US medals

The United States' Nevin Harrison won the women’s canoe sprint 200 in the event’s Olympic debut, overtaking Canada’s Laurence Vincent Lapointe at the halfway mark and powering across the finish line.

American David Taylor scored a double-leg takedown with 17 seconds remaining to beat Iran’s Hassan Yazdani 4-3 and claim wrestling gold in the men’s freestyle 86-kilogram class in freestyle wrestling.

The Russian Olympic Committee’s Zavur Uguev defeated India’s Ravi Kumar 7-4 to claim wrestling gold in the men’s 57-kilogram freestyle class. American Thomas Gilman earned bronze.

Japan’s Risako Kawai won her second Olympic wrestling gold, defeating Belarus’ Iryna Kurachkina 5-0 in the women’s 57-kilogram freestyle final. American Helen Maroulis defeated Mongolia’s Khongorzul Boldsaikhan 11-0 in a bronze medal match.

Spanish teenager Alberto Gines Lopez has won the first Olympic gold medal in men's sport climbing, edging American Nathaniel Coleman who won silver.

Australia’s Keegan Palmer won the men's park skateboarding event. The silver went to Pedro Barros of Brazil. Cory Juneau took bronze, the second skateboarding medal for the United States.

America's Alvarez earns summer and winter medals

Eddy Alvarez became only the third American to earn medals at both the Summer and Winter Olympics when the United States baseball team beat defending-champion South Korea 7-2 to gain a berth into this weekend’s gold medal game against host Japan.