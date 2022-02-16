Here are some of Wednesday's top Olympic moments

Here are the top video moments.

BEIJING, China — Wednesday at the Winter Olympics featured a mix of celebration and disappointment for Team USA. An American reached the top of the medal stand in slopestyle; the U.S. is out of the men’s hockey tournament, despite a perfect record in the preliminary rounds.

Check out these highlights from Wednesday at the winter games:

FREESTYLE SKIING

Alex Hall only needed his first run at the men's slopestyle final to secure gold, thanks to an incredible maneuver on the last jump, pulling back a right double cork 1080 into a 900 – the equivalent of a pretzel in the air – to score a 90.01.

While Hall was awarded gold in men's skiing slopestyle for his first Olympic medal as his countryman and second-place finisher Nick Goepper was given his third career medal. Jesper Tjader (SWE) received bronze.

FIGURE SKATING

Mike Tirico updates the latest news on Kamila Valieva's doping allegations, including a New York Times report claiming that the ROC skater's positive test showed three different heart medications in her system.

HOCKEY

United States 22-year-old forward Sam Hentges scored the go-ahead goal against Slovakia in the second period of the quarterfinals. However, Slovakia later tied the game in the final minute of regulation and won in a shootout, knocking the Americans out of the tournament.