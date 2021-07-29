Watch for these athletes with Georgia ties in track and field competitions | Tokyo Olympics

Cheer on these athletes during their Olympic journey.

TOKYO, Japan — Athletes with ties to Georgia are leaving a mark in Tokyo. The Olympic Games are underway and athletes from across the world are competing for gold in different sports.

Here's a look at some of the track and field stars competing who were born and raised in Georgia or have another connection to the state.

NBC is the home of all things Olympics. Follow updates on the events on NBCOlympics.com.

Elija Godwin

Godwin's story is one of survival. During a track practice in 2019, he fell on to a javelin. The spear pierced through his body, through his ribcage, through his lung -- just inches away from his heart.

He never used his injury as an excuse but instead as motivation. Two years after the incident that almost ended his Olympic ambitions and his life, he makes his Olympic debut.

Godwin, was born in Covington, Georgia and attended Newton High School. The Georgia Bulldog will compete for the men's Mixed 4x400-meter relay.

Daniel Haugh

Born and raised in Marietta, the Kennesaw State University 2019 graduate is truly Georgia-grown. He attended St. Pius X Catholic High School in Atlanta.

This year's international games will make his first Olympic experience. Haugh is competing in the hammer throw in track and field.

Lynna Irby

While Irby is an Indiana native, she attended college at the University of Georgia, Team USA's website shows.

Irby, who's first Olympic experience is Tokyo 2020, will compete in the 4x400-mixed meter relay.

Jasmine Moore

Like many other 20-year-olds, Moore started college amid a global pandemic. But unlike many, by the end her sophomore year, she earned a spot on the Olympic team.

Moore said she was excited she could represent Team USA, and making it to the finals would be the icing on top of her Olympic debut.

The Georgia Bulldog will compete in the triple jump.

Javianne Oliver

Oliver's hometown is Monroe, Georgia. According to Team USA's website, she graduated from Monroe Area High School before attending the University of Kentucky.

She will compete in the 100-meter, and the 4x100 meter relay.

Keturah Orji

Orji is a two-time Olympian who grew up in New Jersey, but is a Georgia Bulldog.

She's set records twice, won championships, and broke barriers as the first American woman to win an Olympic triple jump medal.

Her first Olympic experience was in 2016 in Rio. The 25-year-old said having that experience at such a young age prepared her as she often competed with women she admired. Doing well against them and seeing them helped Orji realize she was worthy of being at the Olympics.

She will compete in the triple jump in Tokyo.





Daniel Roberts

Roberts was born and raised in the metro Atlanta area, according to Team USA;s website. He graduated in 2016 from Hampton High in Hampton, Georgia, which is in Henry County. Roberts attended college at the University of Kentucky.

This is his first time in the Olympics and will be competing in the 110-meter hurdles.

Kenny Selmon

Selmon grew up in Mableton, Georgia, and found track and field to be a big part of his life in high school.

The 24-year-old UNC-Chapel Hill graduate said his whole life revolved around his Olympic dreams as he always did better in track. He will finally make that Olympic debut in Tokyo.

Like every other Olympian, Selmon yearns for the gold medal and hopes to make it to the finals. He competes in the men's 400-meter hurdles.

Gabby Thomas

While Gabrielle Thomas calls Northampton, Mass. her hometown, she was born in Atlanta, according to Team USA's website.

Tokyo 2020 is her first Olympic experience. She will compete in the 100-meter, the 4x100 meter relay, and the 200-meter.

Kendell Williams

Williams, born in Arlington, Virginia, calls Kennesaw, Georgia her hometown, according to the Team USA's website. She graduated from Kell High School in Marietta and went to the University of Georgia.