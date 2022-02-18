Georgian, Four-time Olympian competes in 2-woman bobsled | Results

Check here to get updates on her event.

BEIJING, China — Elana Meyers Taylor is competing in the Winter Games in two-woman bobsled. The event comes about a week after she won a silver medal in the Olympic debut of monobob. Team USA said she's racing with Sylvia Hoffman in the event.

Taylor, a decorated athlete, also brought home silver medals from the Winter Games in PyeongChang and Sochi. In addition, she won a bronze medal from the Games in Vancouver in 2010. The bobsledder also has multiple World Championship gold medals to her name, and she was both the monobob and two-woman champion of the 2021-22 Bobsleigh World Cup series.

Below is a look at her results.

NBC is the home of all things Olympics. Follow updates on the events on NBCOlympics.com.

Results

Two-woman bob Heat 1 | Feb. 18, 2022

Elana Meyers Taylor and Sylvia Hoffman finished third with a time of 1:01.26 behind Germany.

Feb. 18, 2022 Elana Meyers Taylor and Sylvia Hoffman finished third with a time of 1:01.26 behind Germany. Two-woman bob Heat 2 | Feb. 18, 2022

Elana Meyers Taylor and Sylvia Hoffman finished third with a time of 2:02.79 behind Germany once again.





Who is Elana Meyers Taylor?

Elana Meyers Taylor, 37, knows the significance of speed better than most. The Team USA bobsledder is from Douglasville, Georgia. During the last Winter Games in 2018, she raced and won silver on a torn Achilles tendon. Now with multiple medals under her belt and a slew of World Championships over 15 years, she's now the oldest American woman to win a medal at the Winter Olympics after claiming a silver medal in the first-ever monobob event this year.