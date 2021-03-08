Here's how many medals UGA walked away with at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO, Japan — University of Georgia finished the Olympic Games with nearly a dozen medals.
UGA has been keeping track of current and former student athletes' success at Tokyo 2020. The school said in a news release that UGA athletes claimed 11 medals, which includes three gold, two silver and six bronze.
Here is a breakdown of the winners and the 11 medals, according to UGA.
Gold medals
- Chase Kalisz | Swimming | 400m individual medley. (Kalisz's gold was first for a UGA man in an individual event in program history.)
- Shaunae Miller-Uibo | Athletics: Track and Field | women's 400m ( This was her second consecutive gold medal in the 400-meter race)
- Lynna Irby | Athletics: Track and field | Team USA women's 4x400m relay
Silver medals
- Jay Litherland | Swimming | 400m individual medley
- Allison Schmitt | Swimming | Team USA women's 4x200m freestyle relay (Schmitt, who appeared in her fourth Olympics, owns a Georgia-best 10 medals, including four golds.)
Bronze medals
- Allison Schmitt | Swimming | Team USA women's 4x100m freestyle relay (Schmitt, who appeared in her fourth Olympics, owns a Georgia-best 10 medals, including four golds.)
- Hali Flickinger | Swimming | women's 200m butterfly
- Hali Flickinger | Swimming | women's 400m individual medley
- Olivia Smoliga | Swimming | Team USA women's 4x100m freestyle relay
- Lynna Irby and Elija Godwin | Athletics: Track and field | Team USA 4x400 mixed relay. (Both Irby and Godwin participated in the qualifying round of the race. Although they didn't run in the final, they both received a medal for competing with the team in the qualifying round. UGA counts the accomplishment as two bronze medals)
UGA said a total of 27 athletes, a coach, and an administrator were a part of Tokyo 2020, representing 12 nations.
"The 11 medals put Georgia at No. 23 in the world, tied with Czech Republic and Denmark," UGA said in a news release. "The United States topped the Olympics with 113 overall and 39 gold medals."