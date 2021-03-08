Here's how many medals UGA walked away with at Tokyo Olympics

UGA has been keeping track of current and former student athletes' success at Tokyo 2020.

TOKYO, Japan — University of Georgia finished the Olympic Games with nearly a dozen medals.

UGA has been keeping track of current and former student athletes' success at Tokyo 2020. The school said in a news release that UGA athletes claimed 11 medals, which includes three gold, two silver and six bronze.

Here is a breakdown of the winners and the 11 medals, according to UGA.

Gold medals

Chase Kalisz | Swimming | 400m individual medley. (Kalisz's gold was first for a UGA man in an individual event in program history.)

Shaunae Miller-Uibo | Athletics: Track and Field | women's 400m ( This was her second consecutive gold medal in the 400-meter race)

Lynna Irby | Athletics: Track and field | Team USA women's 4x400m relay

Silver medals

Jay Litherland | Swimming | 400m individual medley

Allison Schmitt | Swimming | Team USA women's 4x200m freestyle relay (Schmitt, who appeared in her fourth Olympics, owns a Georgia-best 10 medals, including four golds.)

Bronze medals

Allison Schmitt | Swimming | Team USA women's 4x100m freestyle relay (Schmitt, who appeared in her fourth Olympics, owns a Georgia-best 10 medals, including four golds.)

Hali Flickinger | Swimming | women's 200m butterfly

Hali Flickinger | Swimming | women's 400m individual medley

Olivia Smoliga | Swimming | Team USA women's 4x100m freestyle relay

Lynna Irby and Elija Godwin | Athletics: Track and field | Team USA 4x400 mixed relay. (Both Irby and Godwin participated in the qualifying round of the race. Although they didn't run in the final, they both received a medal for competing with the team in the qualifying round. UGA counts the accomplishment as two bronze medals)

UGA said a total of 27 athletes, a coach, and an administrator were a part of Tokyo 2020, representing 12 nations.