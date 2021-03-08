x
Olympics

Here's how many medals UGA walked away with at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO, Japan — University of Georgia finished the Olympic Games with nearly a dozen medals.

UGA has been keeping track of current and former student athletes' success at Tokyo 2020. The school said in a news release that UGA athletes claimed 11 medals, which includes three gold, two silver and six bronze.

Here is a breakdown of the winners and the 11 medals, according to UGA.

Gold medals

  • Chase Kalisz | Swimming | 400m individual medley. (Kalisz's gold was first for a UGA man in an individual event in program history.)
  • Shaunae Miller-Uibo  | Athletics: Track and Field | women's 400m ( This was her second consecutive gold medal in the 400-meter race)
  • Lynna Irby | Athletics: Track and field | Team USA women's 4x400m relay

Silver medals

  • Jay Litherland | Swimming | 400m individual medley 
  • Allison Schmitt | Swimming | Team USA women's 4x200m freestyle relay (Schmitt, who appeared in her fourth Olympics, owns a Georgia-best 10 medals, including four golds.)

Bronze medals

  • Allison Schmitt | Swimming | Team USA women's 4x100m freestyle relay (Schmitt, who appeared in her fourth Olympics, owns a Georgia-best 10 medals, including four golds.)
  • Hali Flickinger | Swimming | women's 200m butterfly
  • Hali Flickinger | Swimming  | women's 400m individual medley
  • Olivia Smoliga | Swimming | Team USA women's 4x100m freestyle relay
  • Lynna Irby and Elija Godwin | Athletics: Track and field | Team USA 4x400 mixed relay. (Both Irby and Godwin participated in the qualifying round of the race. Although they didn't run in the final, they both received a medal for competing with the team in the qualifying round. UGA counts the accomplishment as two bronze medals)

UGA said a total of 27 athletes, a coach, and an administrator were a part of Tokyo 2020, representing 12 nations. 

"The 11 medals put Georgia at No. 23 in the world, tied with Czech Republic and Denmark," UGA said in a news release. "The United States topped the Olympics with 113 overall and 39 gold medals."

