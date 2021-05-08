UGA athlete Charles Grethen to compete in the 1500m finals | How to watch

At the 1500m semifinals, he set a national record for the race with a time of 3:32.

ATLANTA — Two-time Olympian Charles Grethen got the golden ticket to the 1500m finals. The track star from Tuntange, Luxembourg, qualified in 7th place at the semifinals race on Thursday morning.

Grethen studied finance at the University of Georgia and was an All-American in the 800m for the team in 2015. He had initially started his track career at Texas State before transferring to Athens, Georgia.

The 29-year-old participated in the 2016 Rio Olympics but didn't make it past round one. He said during an interview that he's okay with the 2020 Tokyo Olympic games being much quieter due to no audiences because he's already experienced that.

Now, he concentrates on the competition entirely -- giving it his very best.