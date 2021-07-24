UGA brings Team USA first medals of the Tokyo Olympics... you're welcome.

University of Georgia swimmers are bringing home the first medals for Team USA on Day 2 of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

TOKYO, Japan — Saturday was a busy day for these Georgia bulldogs!

University of Georgia swimmers brought home the first medals for Team USA on Day 2 in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Here are their results:

Former bulldog Chase Kalisz won gold and the first medal for Team USA in the 400m individual medley final at 4:09.42.

On his heels, with less than a second behind Kalisz, was UGA swimmer Jay Litherland who took silver in the final at 4:10.38.

UGA grad Hali Flickinger won bronze in the Women's 400m individual medley at 4:34.90.

Emory graduate Andrew Wilson finished eighth in the second semifinal race at 59.18. He will advance to Sunday's final of the 100m breaststroke.

Finally, Natalie Hinds, who trains at UGA, took bronze with her team at 3:32.81 in the women's 4X100 freestyle relay final. She was the third swimmer on the relay team.