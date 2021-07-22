UGA swim coach counts Olympics opening ceremony among most cherished memories

He said the ceremony is a favorite memory among the treasure trove of accomplishments.

ATHENS, Ga. — University of Georgia swim coach and U.S. Olympic coach Jack Bauerle cherishes the games' biggest tradition: the opening ceremony.

Every opening ceremony is unique with the 2020 Tokyo games being no different. But despite the changes and delays, many of the show elements remain the same -- the fireworks, pageantry and the classic parade of athletes showcasing their nations.

Bauerle said there's nothing like an opening ceremony.

"Opening ceremonies will render anyone sappy" he said. " The flag and then you're walking as a group and everything is yet to happen." Bauerle said.