US medals in 4x100 with the help of two Georgia women

Javianne Oliver and Gabrielle Thomas both have ties to the Peach State.

ATLANTA — Two Georgians helped the U.S. win a silver medal in the women’s 4x100m relay final on Friday morning.

The Jamaican team won with a national record of 41.02 seconds, the second-fastest time in history, ending the U.S. team’s push for a third consecutive gold medal in the event.

The American team of Javianne Oliver, Teahna Daniels, Jenna Prandini, and Gabrielle Thomas won silver in 41.45 seconds, while Britain took bronze in 41.88 seconds.

Oliver graduated from Monroe Area High School before attending the University of Kentucky, according to Team USA's website.

Gabrielle Thomas calls Northampton, Mass. her hometown. She was born in Atlanta, according to Team USA's website. Tokyo 2020 is her first Olympic experience.

According to the Associated Press, the Tokyo Olympics have not been terribly kind to the U.S. track and field relay teams.