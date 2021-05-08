x
Olympics

2 Georgians help US win bronze medal in women's soccer at Tokyo Olympics

Georgia's own Kelley O'Hara and Emily Sonnett were part of the winning team.

TOKYO, Japan — In a hard fault battle on the soccer field, the U.S. Women's National Team faced Australia and walked away with a bronze medal. The team came out on top with a 4-3 victory.

O'Hara, from Peachtree City, earns her second Olympic medal - she was also with the gold medal-winning U.S. squad at the 2012 London Olympics. 

Australia's Mary Fowler, left, and United States' Kelley O'Hara go for a header during the women's bronze medal soccer match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Kashima, Japan. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

Emily Sonnett, a Marietta native who went to Fellowship Christian School in Roswell, made her Olympic debut in Tokyo against New Zealand and earned her first medal with the bronze. 

Below is a photo of her in action from that game. 

New Zealand's Olivia Chance (11) battles for the ball against United States' Emily Sonnett (14) and Rose Lavelle (16) during a women's soccer match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 24, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)

Jane Campbell, a Kennesaw native, did not play at the Olympics as a reserve goalkeeper, but also earns a medal as a member of the team that was sent to Tokyo.

Below is a gallery of some  moments of the team's celebration after the win against Australia.

PHOTOS | US women's soccer win bronze medal at Tokyo 2020

Players of the United States pose with their bronze medals for women's soccer at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Yokohama, Japan. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

