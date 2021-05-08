2 Georgians help US win bronze medal in women's soccer at Tokyo Olympics

Georgia's own Kelley O'Hara and Emily Sonnett were part of the winning team.

TOKYO, Japan — In a hard fault battle on the soccer field, the U.S. Women's National Team faced Australia and walked away with a bronze medal. The team came out on top with a 4-3 victory.

Georgia's own Kelley O'Hara and Emily Sonnett were part of the winning team.

O'Hara, from Peachtree City, earns her second Olympic medal - she was also with the gold medal-winning U.S. squad at the 2012 London Olympics.

Emily Sonnett, a Marietta native who went to Fellowship Christian School in Roswell, made her Olympic debut in Tokyo against New Zealand and earned her first medal with the bronze.

Below is a photo of her in action from that game.

Jane Campbell, a Kennesaw native, did not play at the Olympics as a reserve goalkeeper, but also earns a medal as a member of the team that was sent to Tokyo.

Below is a gallery of some moments of the team's celebration after the win against Australia.