US baseball falls to Japan 2-0 in Saturday game

This was the first gold medal game for the United States since the 2000 Olympics in Sydney.

TOKYO, Japan — The U.S. baseball team fell to Japan 2-0 in their final game Saturday morning.

On the team lineup is Huntersville, North Carolina, native Ryder Ryan who is a pitcher on the team. In addition, Durham Bulls players Shane Baz and Joe Ryan are also on the roster.

Ryan, 26, attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Currently, he pitches for the Round Rock Express, the minor league affiliate of the Texas Rangers based just outside of Austin, Texas.

Their game against Japan comes after team USA beat South Korea 7-2 Thursday. South Korea will face the Dominican Republican in the bronze medal game Saturday.

On Thursday, three American batters had multiple hits in the game with Tyler Austin and Jack Lopez driving home two runs apiece in the game. The U.S. took the lead in the second inning and never looked back. A five-run explosion in the sixth inning gave the Americans an insurmountable lead.

Ryan pitched 1.2 scoreless innings in relief to help the U.S. close out South Korea.

