Memes aplenty following first match at Olympics for U.S. women's soccer

The team kicked things off against Sweden on Wednesday.

TOKYO, Japan — It was not an encouraging start for the U.S. Women's National Team at the Tokyo Olympics, as they kicked things off with a thud in a 3-0 loss to Sweden.

The team is taking it in stride - Megan Rapinoe said they would "take it on the chin and move forward - and the fans... well, they're trying to cope with it by having a laugh.

There wasn't much of a bright side to the game, in which the USWNT looked sluggish and overwhelmed almost from the get-go - but it was at least good for some memes.

when you wake up to the uswnt looking like a huge mess in their first olympic game pic.twitter.com/YgH6pzFJ4N — alex (@captpress) July 21, 2021

Metro Atlanta's own Kelley O'Hara made for a good symbol of how things went:

The early start means USWNT fans will have to chew on this one for a while today.

When it's 5 a.m. and it's already been a long day. #USWNT pic.twitter.com/PXDfZOdUEC — Jennifer Schaefer (@jlschaefer) July 21, 2021

broo I can’t believe I woke up at 1:30am just to feel like this rn #USWNT pic.twitter.com/FRkkJX6q0H — Des (@desalc24) July 21, 2021

Supporters had been flush with excitement and anticipation ahead of the game - the team had cruised through a series of friendlies before the Olympics and looked like they were primed to hit the ground running.

They did not, however, hit the ground running.

All of us: WOOOOO! Game day let’s gooooo! 🇺🇸 🚀🚀🚀🚀



USWNT: pic.twitter.com/KarLw7Wxwg — Christine Cupo (@CCupo) July 21, 2021

For those who didn't actually get up to watch it, checking out the score will be a bit of a dumbfounding experience.

Waking up to see the USWNT lost 3-0 to Sweden in their first game of #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/8OUZGEOERE — B/R Football (@brfootball) July 21, 2021

Or maybe the best idea is just to go back to bed and pretend it never happened:

For all those just waking up and going to check the #USWNT v Sweden score… pic.twitter.com/AMQm84zmJg — Julia Baer (@jbaer53) July 21, 2021