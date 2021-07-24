When you can watch Georgia-connected athletes compete in the swimming finals

Competitors with ties to the Peach State are gearing up to show off their talents in the swimming finals on Saturday night. Here's when you can watch them make waves

TOKYO, Japan — Fans will tune in to the 2020 Tokyo Olympic games swimming finals on Saturday night and there are several athletes competing in this Olympic season with Georgia connections.

You can watch swimming finals between 9:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. on Saturday night to cheer on competitors connected to the Peach State.

Below is a link to a livestream of the competitions:

But here's when you can expect to see each athlete on the screen:

Chase Kalisz and Jay Litherland

Rio Olympics silver medalist and former Bulldog Chase Kalisz qualified for the men's 400m individual medley on Saturday morning. Two-time Olympian Jay Literland qualified as well.

Kalisz had the third-best time of the heats, at 4:09.65, while Litherland was less than a third of a second behind him at 4:09.91, which is seventh-best among the eight qualifiers.

At the Rio Olympic games in 2016, Kalisz earned a silver medal in this event, while Litherland came in 5th place in the final.

You can expect to see Kalisz and Litherland early on at 9:30 p.m.

Hali Flickinger

Hali Flickinger graduated from the University of Georgia. She qualified for the women's 400m individual medley final with the second-best heat time of 4:35.98 on Saturday morning. The Women's 400m individual medley begins at 10:12 p.m.

Andrew Wilson

Andrew Wilson is an Emory graduate and member of the Athens Bulldog Swim Club, according to the Team USA website.

Wilson is making his Olympic debut at the 2020 Tokyo games. He qualified for the men's 100m breaststroke semifinal set to begin at 10:39 p.m., finishing second place in Heat 6 with a time of 59.03 seconds.

He's ranked sixth among the eight qualifiers in his semifinal race with that time. The top eight times from two semifinals will advance to the final.

Olivia Smoliga, Allison Schmitt, and Natalie Hinds

Olivia Smoliga, Allison Schmit, and Natalie Hinds all have UGA ties. The team qualified for the women's 4x100m freestyle relay final with a qualifying time of 3:34.80, just a second behind only Denmark.

This is Hinds' first experience at the Olympics and Smoliga's second, but Schmitt is no stranger to this international competition. The four-time Olympian and eight-time Olympic medalist has made waves in London, Beijing, and Rio.