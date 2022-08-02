Nathan Chen makes history in Beijing | Watch the moment here

Team USA's Nathan Chen made history in Beijing on Tuesday. Watch the moment that left audiences across the world in awe.

BEIJING, China — Nathan Chen stunned audiences across the world after his record-shattering men's short program at the 2022 Winter Olympics Tuesday.

The American's score of 113.97 points powered him past the previous record-holder, longtime rival and two-time defending Japanese gold medalist Yuzuru Hanyu. Hanyu achieved his 111.82 score at the Four Continents Figure Skating Championships in 2020.

This is placing Chen right on track to go for gold in his next event — men's free figure skating. It will allow the 22-year-old to avenge his disappointing competition in the 2018 Olympics in Pyeongchang.

Chen came in first in the Tuesday event by a wide margin. Yuma Kagiyama of Japan came in second at a score of 108.12.

Chen took the ice, opening a with a perfect quad flip, and breezing through a triple axel before drilling his quad flip-triple toe loop combination. He left the crowd in awe.

The result: The highest short program score ever.

Chen said he was "elated" about the history-making moment.