How to watch Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee take on the uneven bars in Tokyo

The Olympic champion is vying for another gold medal in the women's uneven bars final Sunday morning. Here's how you can watch.

ATLANTA — Team USA's Suni Lee is set to compete for her chance at another Olympic medal on Sunday morning.

The gymnastics champion will get back in action at 6:24 a.m. on Sunday morning to participate in the women's uneven bars final.

Lee completed the women's uneven bars qualifier with a score of 15.200 on July 25 alongside teammate Simone Biles, who qualified, but decided not to participate in the final.

The the 18-year-old first-time Olympian edged out Brazilian Rebeca Andrade for gold in the women's all-around final on Tuesday, giving the U.S. its fifth-consecutive gold medal in that event.

She totaled with just enough to slip by Andrade at 57.433 points. Her friends and family exploded with excitement during a huge watch party after the scores were tallied and Lee was declared the Olympic gold medal winner.

Now Lee is taking on the international stage in Tokyo again early Sunday morning.

Here's how you can watch the Olympic gold medalist in her event:

Suni Lee is competing for Team USA in the women's uneven bars final event on Sunday morning, Lee is vying for a medal against France, Belgium, the Russian Olympic Committee, China, Germany, Sweden, and Hungary.

What you need to know: