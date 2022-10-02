The mixed team aerials event made its Olympic debut | What is it?

This is the first time the Olympics are featuring the mixed team aerials event.

BEIJING, China — Team USA is celebrating yet another Olympic gold on Thursday after coming in first place in the final for the mixed team aerials event.

The team had a stunning performance, with the final member of the three-person team topping off an impressive run to help the Americans clinch gold.

This is the first time fans are seeing the event at the international games, leaving many wondering: What is mixed team aerials?

It's a new skiing event debuting at the Winter Olympics in Beijing, according to Olympics.com. Although this is the first time the event is featured at the Olympic games, mixed aerials has been in the FIS Freestyle Skiing World Cup since 2014 and in the FIS World Championships since 2019.

Countries are allowed to choose whether they'd like to have either two women and one man or the other way around. They just have to be sure to only have three skiers, with one being male and the other female.

Team USA, like all six countries in the finals, decided to go with one woman and two men — Ashley Caldwell, Chris Lillis, and Justin Schoenefeld.

The mixed aerials team members each compete at different times within the event, and judges score them individually. Once their scores are added together, the team with the highest overall score wins.