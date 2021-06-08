When are the gold medal basketball games at the Tokyo Olympics?

This is the fourth straight Olympics both Team USA men's and women's basketball teams are competing in their gold medal games.

TOKYO, Japan — Team USA men's basketball team is getting ready to take on France in the gold medal game at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The two teams will face off Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET, which is Saturday at 11:30 a.m. in Tokyo.

The men's team took on Spain in the quarterfinals on Tuesday winning 95-81. They went on to face Australia in the semifinals Thursday and came out strong again advancing to the finals with a score of 97-78.

Team USA men's basketball team competed with France already in Group A of the preliminary play on July 25. France came out victorious against the U.S., overcoming a 7-point deficit with a final score of 83-76. The team now gets a second chance at redemption in the finals with hopes of bringing home the gold medal.

Team USA women's basketball team will take on Japan Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET.

In the quarterfinals Wednesday, the women's team took on Australia and came out on top with a score of 79-55. They advanced to the semifinals to play against Serbia winning 79-59.

Team USA women's basketball team battled Japan in Group B of the preliminary rounds on July 30. They defeated Japan with a final score of 86-69.

Here's how to watch both gold medal basketball games:

Men's tournament

USA vs. France

When: Friday 10:30 p.m. ET

Women's tournament

USA vs. Japan