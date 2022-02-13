Here's when you can watch Elana Meyers Taylor compete at the Winter Olympics

The Georgia bobsledding star will see her first competitive action in the monobob heats on Saturday night.

BEIJING, China — Elana Meyers Taylor is set to try and be the first gold medal winner of the monobob bobsledding event this weekend, as the discipline makes its debut at the Winter Olympics.

The Georgia bobsledding star is a three-time Olympic medalist in the two-woman bobsled event, with monobob debuting in Beijing to give men and women an equal number of Olympic bobsledding events for the first time.

In addition to her Olympic medals Meyers Taylor is a decorated bobsledder with multiple World Championship gold medals to her name, and she was both the monobob and two-woman champion of the 2021-22 Bobsleigh World Cup series.

The Douglasville native is a legend of her sport, and a strong contender to bring two Olympic medals back to Georgia from Beijing.

Below, find the full schedule of when she will compete over the next few days. In bobsledding, each event consists of four runs, with the four times from each of those runs added together at the end. The athlete with the best cumulative time wins.

With four heats each in the monobob and two-woman bobsled event, that means there will be plenty of opportunities to see Meyers Taylor in action: