Olympic figure skating ice dance | Who to watch

Each pair will leave it all on the ice in hopes of making it to the podium.

BEIJING, China — One of the most highly-anticipated sports in the Winter Olympics is figure skating and another pair will soon be awarded the coveted gold medal for their footwork on the ice.

Sunday night, athletes will compete in Mixed Ice Dance, Free Dance around 8:15 p.m. After Saturday's run, pairs are leaving little to chance.

Team USA's Madison Chock and Evan Bates are fan favorites and were tapped as co-captions, meant to help lead the U.S. group for figure skating's team events in Beijing.

The two will compete Sunday, showing off their charisma once again. Chock and Bates bring different chemistry as they're a couple on and off the ice. Chemistry wasn't enough during their rhythm dance Saturday as they scored an 84.14 skating in their third Olympics together. The two had a shaky performance Saturday and will need to dance firm to boost Team USA's score.

Teammates Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue are also skating for redemption, just missing the opportunity to medal four years ago. During Saturday's routine, the two scored 87.13 points, coming in third place on the roster. The pair have been skating together for more than a decade and will have to pour that experience into their free dance to hold their spot.

TONIGHT at the #WinterOlympics...



All the action begins at 8PM ET on NBC and @peacockTV. pic.twitter.com/KGp1hj4dbP — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 12, 2022

However, Team USA will have to out-dance four-time world champions Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron of France. The nearly unbeatable pair is predicted to hold their first place spot.

Though France is expected to lead by a long shot, the Russian Olympic Committee's Viktoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov are perhaps their closest rivals. The two scored 88.84 during the rhythm dance portion landing in second place, with Team USA right on their heels.