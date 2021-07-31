Watch UGA alum Keturah Orji compete for Team USA in the women's triple jump final

Here's how you can watch former Bulldog Keturah Orji will jump for a medal in the women's triple jump final.

TOKYO, Japan — Women from all over the world will jump for a medal in the women's triple jump final at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics on Sunday morning.

Joining the list of world class athletes participating in the final is University of Georgia alumna Keturah Orji.

The New Jersey born triple jumper graduated with a degree in finance from UGA.

Orji is decorated in athletic honors. According to the Olympics website, for four consecutive years between 2016 and 2019, Orji won the Liz Murphey Athlete of the Year award the university. The award is presented to the best woman track and field athlete by University of Georgia Athletics.

Orji was also named Woman of the Year by the National Collegiate Athletic Association in 2018. In 2016, according to the website, she was also named Women's Field Athlete of the Year by the US Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.

Orji jumped a distance of 14.26 meters in the qualifier on Friday, traveling the fifth farthest in her group.

Venezuela's Yulimar Rojas came in first of group A, of which Orji participated in, with a distance of 14.77 meters.

Orji will jump for a medal on Sunday morning. Here's how you can watch her compete.

What you need to know: