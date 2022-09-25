Looking for a fall hike in Georgia? Here's a list of best destinations

Here's a look at some of the most beautiful scenery the state has to offer this season.

ATLANTA — With the fall breeze finally setting in, Georgians may have already noticed a few trees begin to change color with the official arrival of autumn just this past week.

Those who like to delve in traditional fall activities can enjoy some of the season's most beautiful colors in many different ways, but there's nothing quite like taking a hike at one of Georgia's many stunning trails.

We've narrowed down this list to five hikes that will have your eyes seeing autumn in the coming months:

Located: 418 Amicalola Falls State Park Road, Dawsonville, Ga. 30534

Hours: 7 a.m. - 10 p.m. Monday-Sunday

Located up near Dawsonville, this trail offers hikers the chance to see the tallest waterfall in Georgia. Located just shy of the North Georgia Mountains, this gorgeous hike is just 8 miles from the Appalachian Trail and inside the Chattahoochee National Forest. Amicalola Falls reigns 729-feet, the third highest cascading river east of the Mississippi. Those who decide to stay at the lodge can also experience fun activities such as zip lining within the park.

Find your sense of adventure and achieve new heights! Climb the steps to the Top of the Falls during your stay at... Posted by Amicalola Falls State Park & Lodge on Friday, February 28, 2020

Located: 338 Jane Hurt Yarn Road, Tallulah Falls, Ga. 30573

Hours: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday-Sunday

The hike at Tallulah Gorge might be one of the most breathtaking in the state. With overhanging cable bridges and two steep waterfalls, there are many places to stop and appreciate the outdoor beauty. There are two popular routes hikers can take, which are the North Rim and South Rim trails. Both of these trails are dog-friendly and aren't too taxing, in comparison to other Georgia trails. However, the hike down into the gorge itself can be strenuous.

Location: 1750 Mt. Vernon Road, Lithia Springs, Ga. 30122

Hours: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday-Sunday

Located in Lithia Springs, Sweetwater Creek State Park is very easy to access for metro-Atlanta residents looking to stay in the city limits while still getting everything included in a peaceful fall hike. Highlighted by a textile mill that was burned down during the Civil War, these ruins provide a landmark for people to stop and check out along the way. With the trail running parallel to the banks of the Chattahoochee, the trail climbs rocky ridges that provide up close and personal views to the rapids of the 'Hooch.

Location: 122 Cloudland Canyon Park Road, Rising Fawn, Ga. 30738

Hours: 7 a.m. - 10 p.m. Monday-Sunday

Located in the far northwest corner of Georgia on the Lookout Mountains, visiting Cloudland Canyon this fall is entirely worth the trip. The trail hosts thousand-foot deep canyons, waterfalls, cliffs, caves and tons of wildlife. Those looking for fun activities can play disc golf, fish in multiple ponds, horseback ride on trails and many more. The park has its own cottages for guests looking to make an overnight stay out of it, as well.

Photo by rmcmullen from the 2011 photo contest Posted by Cloudland Canyon State Park on Sunday, March 23, 2014

Location: Byron Reece Memorial Trail, Blairsville, Ga. 30512

Hours: Open 24 hours Monday-Sunday

Lastly, a hike up Blood Mountain will bring ultimate satisfaction to those who scale it. Featuring the highest summit on the Appalachian Trail in Georgia, the climb up features rocky terrain through the most colorful of trees in October and November. There is a large platform of rock to wander once you get to the top and even an old abandoned cabin that has a stairway to a lookout from the second floor. According to Atlanta Trails, Blood Mountain remains the most popular hiking destination every year.