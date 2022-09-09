Georgia's deer archery season to open soon

Georgia deer hunters must have a valid hunting license, a big game license and a current deer harvest record to participate in deer hunt season.

ATLANTA — Hunters, get your bows ready!

Georgia's statewide archery deer hunting season opens Saturday. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division (WRD) is reminding hunters they can use archery equipment throughout the entire 2022-2023 deer season.

While it is early in the season and the weather may be too hot to hunt, in a press release, state deer biologists Charlie Killmaster said now is the perfect time to start prepping.

“It is an excellent time to pattern deer. Persimmons are a highly prized natural food source during the early season, but don’t overlook the trails between good cover and a food source to locate mature bucks,” Killmaster said.

Georgia law states hunters are allowed to harvest up to 10 antlerless deer and no more than two antlered deer.

In the release, WRD explains one of the two antlered deer must have a minimum of four points, one inch or longer, on one side of the antlers, or a minimum 15-inch outside antler spread.

They encourage hunters to check out the interactive map on the WRD website which pinpoints more than 100 public hunting areas across Georgia. Here, hunters can also find specialty deer hunt events for youths, ladies, seniors and disability and returning veteran license holders.

For hunters who use a tree stand during the season, WRD also recommends taking the proper precautions to ensure their safety. They say to always wear a proper Fall-Arrest System or Full-Body Harness, have a rescue plan if things go wrong and always use a haul line to pull gear into the tree stand.

Georgia deer hunters must have a valid hunting license, a big game license and a current deer harvest record to participate in deer hunt season.

All harvested deer must be reported through Georgia Game Check within 24 hours on the Outdoors GA app, at GoOutdoorsGeorgia.com or by calling 1-800-366-2661.

For the majority of the state, deer season will remain open until Jan. 8, 2023.