Georgia officials promote 'Belts & Jackets' summer safety message

A press conference is being held Thursday at 9 a.m.

BUFORD, Ga. — Officials are gathering at Lake Lanier on Thursday morning to promote the state's "Belts & Jackets" summer safety message.

Lake Lanier has somewhat infamously seen frequent boating and swimming mishaps in recent years during the summer outdoors season, some of them even tragic.

At Thursday's press conference at 9 a.m., officials from the Georgia State Patrol, Georgia Department of Natural Resources and other agencies will "remind everyone before the extended Memorial Day Holiday weekend to put safety first on the road and water," according to a release.

The agencies are urging everyone to remember to "wear their seat belt" - the "Belts" portion of the motto - "and make sure children under eight years of age are riding in an approved child passenger safety seat that meets the manufacturer's recommendations based on the child's height and weight."

The release notes Georgia is participating in the "Click It or Ticket" campaign that ends June 4.

As for the "Jackets" portion, state officials are stressing that "just as seat belts save lives on the road, a properly worn life jacket saves lives on the water."

The agencies add this warning: