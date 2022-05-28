Georgia DNR proposes new rules for hunting raccoons and opossums

Currently, the trapping season runs from Dec. 1 through the end of February.

ATLANTA — Georgia's Department of Natural Resources is proposing new rules that would expand the hunting season for raccoons and opossums.

The agency is proposing to eliminate the trapping season on private lands, which is currently set from Dec. 1 through the last day of February, and allow for year-round trapping.

Additionally, DNR is proposing to expand the season on state lands from the current Oct. 15-end of February calendar to Aug. 15-end of February.

There is also currently a bag limit of three raccoons that would be eliminated.

In a proposal document, DNR lays out the justification for the proposed changes:

"Since the early 1980s, fur trapping has declined, reducing harvest pressure on raccoons and opossums. These species are well documented nest predators and common nuisance species in urban and suburban areas," DNR says. "The proposed change expands flexibility for private landowners to manage raccoon and opossum densities on their lands. We do not anticipate this change will negatively affect statewide raccoon and opossum populations."