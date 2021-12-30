Some Peach Bowl events canceled due to weather as game, FanFest will continue on

The University of Pittsburgh and Michigan State will face off in the game at 7 p.m. tonight at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

ATLANTA — Organizers for the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl announced on Thursday that the parade and ceremonial team walks associated with the game would be canceled due to stormy weather around Atlanta.

The game itself, set for 7:30 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, is still on. The game's FanFest scheduled for 2-6 p.m. at the Georgia World Congress Center is also still on.

Officials are still determining whether masks will be required. Fans are being asked to bring a mask to the game to "do their part to stay safe during this time" and officials warn that they could be required if the roof of the stadium is closed for the game.

"Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl officials are monitoring the weather and will make a decision on the status of the roof opening at a later time," organizers said in a release.

If the roof is open, "masks will only be required in enclosed spaces such as team store, elevators and club lounges, but strongly encouraged throughout the stadium."