Megatron is in: Metro Atlanta native, Georgia Tech legend headed to Pro Football HOF

The record-setting player is no stranger to Hall of Fame inductions - but this is without a doubt the most prestigious.

ATLANTA — A Peach State native has just become Georgia Tech's third inductee to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Calvin Johnson, who hails from Newnan and played his high school years at Sandy Creek High School went on to make waves at Georgia Tech. Johnson, who went on to be known as "Megatron" on the field, is the third Yellow Jacket to receive the honor along with Joe Guyton and Billy Shaw.

He's also the first in 22 years according to be tapped for the honor according to Georgia Tech.

Johnson's 11,619 receiving yards rank fourth in the league's history by a player in his first nine seasons and his 5,137 receiving yards from 2011 to 2013 are said to still be the most ever by an NFL player over three seasons.

He also set an NFL single-season record with 1,974 receiving yards on 122 receptions in 2012. He also led in receiving yards in both 2011 and 2012. Add to that his three times as a first-team All-American selection, six Super Bowl appearances, and his selection to the NFL's all-decade team in the 2010s, and a Hall of Fame pick seems like a logical next step.

He's also a member of the Georgia Tech Sports Hall of Fame, the College Football Hall of Fame, the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame and the Atlanta Sports Hall of Fame.