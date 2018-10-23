ATLANTA–Fans of professional wrestling were dealt a devastating blow Monday night, when four-time WWE champion Roman Reigns announced he had leukemia and would be subsequently stepping away from the sport.

Before the wrestling fame, the Florida-born Reigns played college football at Georgia Tech and then spent some time in the NFL, primarily with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Minnesota Vikings.

According to Reigns, the wrestler first learned of his bout with leukemia 11 years ago and had privately undergone treatment. But with the illness returning, at age 33, it's time to devote his full attention to getting better.

"I will beat this, I will be back, and you will see me very, very soon," Reigns told the crowd during a taping of cable TV's Monday Night Raw.

The stunned crowd then offered their appreciation by giving Reigns, who also relinquished his Universal Championship belt on this night, an extended round of applause.

At Georgia Tech, Reigns–then known as Joe Anoa'i–collected 6.5 sacks and 14.5 tackles for loss during his two-year stint on The Flats (2005-06).

