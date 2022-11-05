Tickets go on sale for Professional Fighters League Atlanta fight nights

The first of three fight nights is on June 17 at OTE Arena at Atlantic Station.

ATLANTA — Fight fans in metro Atlanta have a lot to look forward to this summer. And they have multiple chances to see the action.

Tickets for the second half of the Professional Fighters League’s regular season are now on sale.

The fights will take place at OTE Arena at Atlantic Station, with all of the action airs live on ESPN and ESPN+ in primetime.

The events are scheduled for June 17, June 24, and July 1 as fighters across the league’s six weight divisions, including Kayla Harrison, Anthony Pettis, Bruno Cappelozza, Brendan Loughnane, Antonio Carlos Jr., and Rory MacDonald, look to punch their tickets to the 2022 PFL Playoffs.

“The PFL is excited to bring the second half of our 2022 Regular Season to Atlanta at Overtime Elite Arena on June 17, 24 and July 1,” said PFL CEO Peter Murray. “The Professional Fighters League’s unique season format lends itself to an incredible live experience as the fighters know what they need to do to continue their pursuit of the $1 million prize. In a league where every fight matters and world-class competitors are putting it all on the line, fans in Atlanta won’t to miss out on any of the action.”

PFL bills itself as the first and only MMA league with a traditional sports season format, where fighters from around the world compete in a regular season, playoffs and championship.