Ranking SEC quarterbacks: Georgia's J.T. Daniels at the top

ATLANTA — Ranking the quarterbacks throughout the Southeastern Conference is an offseason activity like no other.

Earlier in the week, Chris Gordy, the host of Locked On SEC, ranked all 14 projected starters at the position. He put Georgia's junior quarterback J.T. Daniels at the top.

A big reason why, Gordy said, was because of Daniels' clarity at the position. And, his track record has looked good.

But, Gordy put Alabama’s sophomore QB Bryce Young in the same tier.

On today's Locked on SEC, Gordy was joined by Carter Bryant to discuss the SEC schools' quarterbacks.

“I would put J.T. Daniels clearly number one,” Bryant said.

“As much as we talk about (Alabama quarterback) Mac Jones, at least Nick Saban has some clarity with his quarterback position, because it’s clear that Bryce Young is going to be the starter,” Bryant said.

