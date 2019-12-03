Mixed-martial arts fighter Conor McGregor, one of the world's most recognized athletes, was arrested Monday afternoon after reportedly smashing a fan's cell phone outside a hotel in Miami.

According to MMAFighting.com, the former UFC champion (two weight classifications) was apprehended by police on multiple charges – strong-armed robbery (potentially a second-degree felony) and criminal mischief (potential third-degree felony).

As of Monday night, McGregor was being held at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in south Florida on a $12,500 bond, according to MMA Fighting.

Citing the arrest affidavit, McGregor reportedly grabbed an England native's phone around 5:20 a.m. – as the man attempted to snap a photo of McGregor coming out of the Fountainbleu Hotel.

The outspoken and controversial McGregor then allegedly tossed the phone to the ground, stomped on it a number of times, before walking away with the damaged device.

The 30-year-old McGregor has had a few scrapes with police and UFC officials in recent years, coinciding with his exploding worldwide fame.

Most recently, McGregor had garnered a temporary fight ban by the Nevada Athletic Commission, citing his role in a brawl that went outside the Octagon ring of combat.