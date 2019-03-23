ATLANTA — It's a common occurrence in today's college basketball.

Whenever a mid-major coach experiences consistent success at an underdog school, it's only a matter of time before the power-conference programs come calling with seemingly more prestigious offers.

Which begs the question: Does Tulane count as an upgrade, compared to Georgia State?

In the eyes of Ron Hunter, this might be the case.

According to SI.com, Hunter is reportedly finalizing a deal with Tulane, which resides in the American Athletic Conference.

Covering his eight seasons at Georgia State, Hunter has led the Panthers to three NCAA Tournament berths and one glorious victory over Baylor (circa 2015).

The Sports Illustrated report comes less than 24 hours after Georgia State got rolled in its first-round matchup with 3-seeded Houston ... which strangely enough, also resides in the American Athletic.

Of course, there's a stark difference between Tulane and Houston in the present tense.

The Cougars easily claimed the regular-season crown and serve as decent bets to reach the Elite Eight (Midwest region) or even make the Final Four in Minneapolis.

Tulane, however, just concluded an 0-18 record in conference ... and posted just four wins for the season.

One more thing: Tulane hasn't posted an NCAA Tournament berth since 1995.