New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is apparently prepared to fight every charge from last month's prostitution-sting incident in Florida.

According to TMZ.com, Kraft's attorneys – along with those representing the 14 others busted at the Orchids of Asia Spa in Jupiter, Florida – have petitioned for a protective order, prohibiting law-enforcement officials from releasing any findings from the investigation.

This filing seeks to include any hidden-camera footage from the inside the Orchids spa, along with all pertinent police-surveillance videos.

Another point in the defense's favor, according to TMZ: The motion seemingly warrants more protection, since the case remains active with the prosecution.

According to reports from earlier Wednesday, Kraft had been offered a plea deal from Florida law officials.

Upon acceptance, Kraft reportedly would have performed 100 hours of community service, submitted to an STD test and then complete a rehab course on prostitution.

RELATED